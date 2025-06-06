When I last provided coverage on Dexterra ( OTCPK:HZNOF ) in January, the company earned a buy rating. The firm posted revenue growth, driven by strong growth in Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (“WAFES”), Integrated Facility Management (“IFM”), and recorded contributions from the

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply discounted stocks. To dive deeper beyond the ideas in this article, get do-it-yourself tips and tricks in two ways.

First, subscribe to the Free DIY Tier to get a preview of the subscription. Read dozens of articles. This is separate from the alerts you get when following me.

Second, the Full Service is for readers who want access to five stock models, live online chat, and timely, actionable stock alerts.