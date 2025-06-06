AMDL: A Useful Speculative Tool, Not A Buy And Hold

Tim Worstall
5K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • AMDL is designed strictly for short-term speculation or hedging, not for long-term buy-and-hold investing.
  • Daily leverage and derivative use cause performance decay over time, making long-term holding unwise and likely to result in losses.
  • Liquidity and trading costs are favorable for short-term trades, with minimal impact from management fees on brief holding periods.
  • If used as intended for short-term trades or hedges, AMDL is a well-constructed tool; misuse as a long-term investment is a critical error.

3d rendering of a keyboard with green ETF key.

marog-pixcells/iStock via Getty Images

To Grasp The Construction Is To Grasp The Use

Mankind has been building all sorts of tools for millennia now. But we do have to be careful to use the right tool for the job - both copper

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
5K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMDL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AMDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News