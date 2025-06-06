Missed Nvidia's Run? Here's Why It Still Might Be Early--But The Clock's Ticking
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation remains a Buy, but the easy money has been made; valuation is no longer cheap, yet not fully pricing in long-term AI dominance.
- The market is overly focused on China risks, missing Nvidia’s global AI infrastructure lead and powerful software ecosystem that locks in customers.
- Risks are real: U.S.-China tensions, inventory overhang, and rising competition could hit margins and growth, so position sizing is key.
- Long-term NVDA upside outweighs short-term volatility; I’d add below $130, trim on pops, and see patient holding as the best way to capture future gains.
