Beyond Meat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is down over 50% since I suggested that overly optimistic guidance was supporting the share price. While the company recently secured $100 million of new financing, meaningfully extending its runway, sales and margins were
Beyond Meat: Structural Issues Mounting Despite Management's Best Efforts (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Beyond Meat's business continues to flounder despite management efforts to boost sales and cut costs.
- Some Q1 weakness will likely prove temporary, and the coming quarters will be seasonally stronger. The step shift in performance needed for Beyond Meat to survive isn't occurring, though.
- Beyond Meat recently secured an additional $100 million in new financing, but this does little to change its current predicament.
- As a result, I expect Beyond Meat's stock to continue declining in the coming quarters.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.