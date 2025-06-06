Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) which was formerly known as K12 Inc., is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as a pioneer in online education. The company offers students from K-12 through college a complete digital education journey with curriculum, technology, instruction, and guidance integrated into
Stride: Dominating The K-12 Online Education Market
Summary
- Stride is capitalizing on the structural shift toward online and career-focused education, with strong enrollment and financial results supporting continued growth.
- The company’s integrated full-school model, state-level partnerships, and minimal reliance on federal funding position it well amid favorable policy trends and decentralization.
- Stride’s robust balance sheet, high retention, and multi-year contracts provide stability and flexibility for future investments or acquisitions.
- Despite recent stock gains, valuation remains reasonable; I rate Stride a Buy for long-term investors given its leadership, growth prospects, and manageable risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.