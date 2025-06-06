Tesla Is Trading Solely On Elon, Robotaxis Appear Set To Fail

Julia Ostian
Summary

  • Tesla's valuation is driven by the "Musk Premium," not fundamentals, and recent political controversies have damaged both the brand and stock price.
  • Key financial metrics show Tesla is overvalued by nearly 1000%, with margins and revenues declining while competitors like BYD gain market share.
  • The robotaxi narrative is overhyped; Tesla lags behind rivals like Waymo in autonomy, and the promised affordable Model 2 has been quietly abandoned.
  • Without Elon Musk's influence, I believe Tesla's fair value would be $20–25 per share, and TSLA stock's current price is unsustainable as the Musk bubble deflates.

President Trump Holds Press Conference With Elon Musk in White House"s Oval Office

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Elon Musk Is the Valuation

If you are here fully convinced Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) valuation is so high because of how progressive and great this company is, you have experienced yourself a "Musk Premium." In this

