GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a well-known diversified asset manager and financial services company. The company's investment services are primarily offered through its subsidiary GAMCO Asset Managment Inc, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the Company's role as advisor to a family of Mutual Funds.