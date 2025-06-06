Strategy's 3rd Preferred: Why STRD Is The Genius Gear In Its Bitcoin Accumulation Engine
Summary
- MicroStrategy's new STRD preferred stock offers a 10% yield, targeting yield-seeking, risk-tolerant investors.
- STRD sits below STRF and STRK in seniority, increasing risk but also enhancing the creditworthiness and market appeal of senior preferreds.
- This capital stack innovation will allow MSTR to raise funds at lower costs, maximizing Bitcoin accumulation while minimizing dilution for common shareholders.
- Saylor's financial engineering is a masterclass in leveraging capital structure to optimize Bitcoin exposure and shareholder value.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.