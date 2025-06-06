Tesla: Trump/Musk Feud And Robotaxi/FSD Risks Suggest More Downside Ahead

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s risk/reward is now unfavorable after doubling in price; I recommend taking profits and waiting for a better entry point.
  • The Trump/Musk feud creates major headline risks, threatening government contracts, subsidies, and regulatory approvals for Tesla.
  • Tesla faces competitive and regulatory risks with its robotaxi launch; Waymo is ahead in autonomous driving technology and safety.
  • Brand damage, macroeconomic risks, and valuation concerns further support my decision to sell TSLA stock now and revisit after a significant pullback.

Tesla Motors dealership

Sjo

I last wrote about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) back in April 2024. At that time, I was very bullish as the stock was trading for just about $140 per share. Since then, the shares have more than doubled in value, and because of

Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

