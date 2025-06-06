Sirius XM Holdings: Ridiculously Cheap Or Melting Ice Cube?

Heisenberg View
931 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Sirius XM trades at a low free cash flow multiple due to market concerns over leverage, stagnant growth, and competition from streaming, but its cash flow remains robust.
  • The company's niche in auto entertainment provides cash flow stability and a potential moat against streaming competitors.
  • If free cash flow is used to pay down debt and buy back shares, equity value could rise significantly, offering a potential 17-20% annualized return through to 2027.
  • The investment is high risk but offers high return potential if Sirius maintains its stable margins and cash flow, enabling deleveraging and an equity re-rating.

Car radio

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article is a summary of a discussion I had with a friend over the course of two days earlier this week, who brought me the idea of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI). This

This article was written by

Heisenberg View
931 Followers
A scientist working on quantum theory that became an investor due to the influence of the writings of Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, Michael Burry, and Philip Fisher.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SIRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIRI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News