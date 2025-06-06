Ford Motor Company (F) Presents at UBS Auto and Auto Tech Conference Transcript

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) UBS Auto and Auto Tech Conference June 4, 2025 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Sherry House - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Robert Spak - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Joseph Robert Spak

Welcome back, everyone. Next up at our conference. Very pleased to have with us Ford Motor Company, Sherry House, CFO, from Ford. Thanks for joining us, Sherry.

Question-and-Answer Session

Joseph Robert Spak

I guess maybe just to start, I think you mentioned to me, it's your 1-year anniversary or maybe just a couple of days past, it's very, very close. So...

Sherry House

On Monday, it was.

Joseph Robert Spak

Okay. So congrats on that. And then it's probably been about, what, 3, 4 months since you took over CFO role.

Sherry House

That's right. Early February.

Joseph Robert Spak

So obviously, I'm sure you've been very busy since then. It's not like there's been anything happening in the world or at Ford. But I guess just to take a step back, like since you started at Ford, what has surprised you the most? And maybe you can reflect a little bit on -- the past couple of months or really even a year where it has been sort of so dynamic like -- what's changed about your thinking about the company, but also what's changed about what you do at the company to interact with this more volatile environment?

Sherry House

Yes. Well, I'd start by just saying like what drew me to the company. So what originally drew me to the company is I felt that they had an advantaged strategy. So the fact that we're in hybrids, in electrification, in ICE, having the pro business of ICE. All these things provide choice for customers. And coming from a full electrification platform as Lucid's CFO previously, having all of