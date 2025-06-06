Nebius Vs. Navitas: Two Nvidia Darlings With Diverging AI-Driven Fortunes

Livy Investment Research
10.23K Followers
Summary

  • Nebius and Navitas, despite catering to different industries, have emerged as market AI favourites, reinforced by their respective tie-ups with AI juggernaut Nvidia.
  • Both stocks have experienced multifold appreciations in the LTM, with Navitas most recently catching up after disclosing it's become a key power supplier for Nvidia's next-generation 800V HVDC architecture.
  • Yet fundamentals remain the key driver of premium valuations. With both stocks diverging on this aspect, only one is poised to excel from current levels.
  • The following analysis will dive into the drivers of each of Nebius and Navitas' AI-driven upsurges and dissect the fundamental strength of each to gauge their respective valuation outlooks.
Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,3d rendering

Oselote

Navitas (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) have emerged as AI-winning investments this year. Although both companies operate across different components of the AI value chain, both have captured increasing investor attention due to their respective associations with industry leader Nvidia (

Livy Investment Research is an analyst focused on finding fundamental- and catalyst-driven long/short ideas in the tech sector. Key industries covered include big tech, electric vehicles and autonomous mobility, semiconductors, software, and AI.

