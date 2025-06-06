Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Autolus Therapeutics plc is a UK-based biotech that has brought its ex-vivo CAR-T cell therapy to market in B-ALL with a "best-in-class" safety/efficacy profile.
  • In this small indication, peak revenues may be no more than $200 - $300m, but the drug's launch has been successful, with $9m earned in Q1 2025.
  • Autolus plans to share more data from its FELIX study imminently, which could open up approval shots in other liquid cancer indications.
  • The company is also looking at developing obe-cel to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus or MS and has already shared some promising data.
  • While acknowledging Autolus is loss-making and likely needs to secure further approvals to generate enough revenue to be profitable, I make AUTL shares a Buy on the promise of first cell therapy to have been approved without a REMS program.

bull market buying - green stock data trading screen

bunhill

Investment Overview

When I last covered Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) for Seeking Alpha back in September last year, it was to make a Bull case for its shares, based on the UK-based biotech's upcoming PDUFA date for its

