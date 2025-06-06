Comstock Capital Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Portfolio performance was driven by merger and acquisition activity, with several top holdings subject to buyouts at significant premiums.
- Key additions included Intra-Cellular Therapies, Beacon Roofing Supply, Paragon 28, Despegar.com, and H&E Equipment, all involved in pending or completed acquisitions.
- Despite positive quarterly returns, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 over longer periods, reflecting sector concentration and special situations focus.
- Investors should note the fund’s high turnover, sector risks, and use of derivatives, which may lead to greater volatility and are not suitable for all investors.
