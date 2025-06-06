Comstock Capital Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Portfolio performance was driven by merger and acquisition activity, with several top holdings subject to buyouts at significant premiums.
  • Key additions included Intra-Cellular Therapies, Beacon Roofing Supply, Paragon 28, Despegar.com, and H&E Equipment, all involved in pending or completed acquisitions.
  • Despite positive quarterly returns, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 over longer periods, reflecting sector concentration and special situations focus.
  • Investors should note the fund’s high turnover, sector risks, and use of derivatives, which may lead to greater volatility and are not suitable for all investors.

PORTFOLIO OBSERVATIONS

TOP TEN SELECTED HOLDINGS*
Kellanova (K) 5.4%
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 5.2
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 4.1
Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) 3.9
Paragon 28 Inc. 3.4
Juniper Networks Inc. (

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a well-known diversified asset manager and financial services company. The company's investment services are primarily offered through its subsidiary GAMCO Asset Managment Inc, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the Company's role as advisor to a family of Mutual Funds. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by GAMCO Investors, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use GAMCO Investors' official channels.

