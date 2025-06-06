Salesforce (CRM) is frequently mentioned as a cheap or undervalued stock on account of its depressed pricing multiples. During my analysis I outline why this is not the case, and why the stock
Salesforce: A Beta Play Delivering Excess Value
Summary
- Salesforce trades at an acceptable premium, and I expect value creation as GAAP operating margins rise on account of lower customer acquisition costs.
- Growth is slowing, with limited organic opportunities and increased competition, but Salesforce’s enterprise customer base remains sticky, defensible, and low maintenance costs will contribute to increased margins.
- My valuation results in a $204/share intrinsic value and $230/share 1-year price target, driven by 13% annual free cash flow CAGR for the forecasted 10-year period.
- I rate Salesforce a Buy, with the main KPI being GAAP operating margin improvement, while monitoring competitive threats from MSFT, HUBS, and MNDY.
