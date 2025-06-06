Tesla: A Big Beautiful Bill Break Up (Rating Downgrade)

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.88K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. CEO Elon Musk's recent actions have eroded the political goodwill Tesla may have been betting on, impacting the stock's outlook.
  • On June 5th, a public spat on Musk's X platform between Musk and President Trump left investors scratching their heads.
  • The anticipated catalyst for further TSLA gains has dissipated for now, raising concerns about near-term upside potential.
  • I believe Tesla's valuation now faces headwinds, making it less attractive until new growth drivers emerge, or we see a sales uptick in a major EV market.

Tax Breaks For the Wealthy

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

And Then The Catalyst Was Gone

For now, CEO Elon Musk seems to be wasting the built-up political credit he had built for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). The last time I covered the

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.88K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News