May Jobs Report Surprises, Despite Mixed JOLTS And ADP

Jun. 06, 2025 11:15 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, NDX, DJI, , ,
Jack Bowman
Investing Group
(8min)

Summary

  • The May BLS jobs report beat expectations with 139K jobs added, but heavy downward revisions and sector divergences temper optimism.
  • Services sectors like healthcare and leisure outperformed, while manufacturing and federal jobs lagged, though state hiring offset some losses.
  • Divergence between BLS, JOLTS, and ADP data highlights mixed labor market signals, with rising layoffs and stagnant churn indicating potential weakness.
  • Despite a positive headline, the Fed is likely to remain hawkish and hold rates steady, as mixed data doesn't justify a rate cut yet.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden Investors Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A chocolate labrador dog sits in an oilseed rape field

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The May Jobs Report released by the US BLS on June 6th was reported as "a healthy gain," with the report showing an add of 139K jobs, higher than the 126K consensus estimate.

———

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTORS CLUB

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.34K Followers

John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.

He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.

"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News