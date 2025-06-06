Why A Weak Dollar Is Good For Gold (And Potentially Your Portfolio)

Summary

  • There's a lot going on in the forex world and the precious metals universe.
  • For traders, it's a question of knowing what to target, when to pull the trigger, and most importantly, when the tide is turning.
  • Huzefa Hamid, Senior Analyst at DailyForex.com, and Albert Lu, President of Luma Financial, break down the forex and precious metals markets, two of today’s most active trading arenas.

Stack of 100 Dollar Bills and Gold Bars, Depth of Field

spawns

By Mike Larson

Are the dollar’s losses and gold’s explosive rise signaling a global financial reset? In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, we speak with veteran trader Huzefa Hamid and wealth strategist Albert Lu to break down two

MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

