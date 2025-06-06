If you’ve been following my work for a while, you might remember that in my write-up on Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF), I mentioned my only real experience with skincare was having my mom rub Coppertone
Waldencast: Learning To Grow Hurts Sometimes
Summary
- Waldencast is a fast-growing beauty company with strong brands (Milk Makeup, Obagi), but faces margin pressure and negative earnings due to high SG&A and debt.
- Recent revenue growth remains solid, but Q1 FY25 saw a sales dip, especially in Milk Makeup, due to international headwinds and inventory adjustments.
- The company’s financials are typical for a high-growth firm: negative cash flow, high leverage, but manageable liquidity, and a long debt runway until 2030.
- Given slowing growth, high debt, and fair valuation, I rate Waldencast as a 'Hold' with a $2.50–$2.90 price target, watching for operational improvements.
