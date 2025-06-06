7% Yield From LXP Industrial Trust And Its Preferred Stock

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Spreads on REIT preferreds have improved, making high-quality options like LXP Industrial Trust's preferred shares attractive again.
  • LXP boasts a strong, diversified portfolio of Class A industrial properties, solid financials, and high asset coverage ratios.
  • Our credit analysis assigns LXP's preferred shares LXP.PR.C a Baa3 rating, indicating good creditworthiness despite the lack of agency ratings.
  • LXP.PR.C trades below par with a 7%+ yield, offering an appealing opportunity for stable income in the industrial REIT sector.

Real estate investment trust REIT. Finacial concept 2022

Funtap

For some time, we avoided preferred stocks due to tight spreads. Recently, spreads have improved, prompting us to reconsider REIT preferreds—especially the safest ones with yields over 6.5%. Today, we look at LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.61K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LXP
--
LXP.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News