ASML: Not Even The Geopolitical Storm Can Stop This Machine

Finance Flash
1.1K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • ASML is currently in the eye of a geopolitical storm, facing potential hiccups through tensions between the U.S., the EU, China, and Taiwan.
  • Despite these headwinds, ASML is currently offering upside potential of up to 63%.
  • Even when considering no more future business in China, the company is currently trading in the fair value range.

Installation von Mikroprozessorcomputern

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML; OTCPK:ASMLF) has been pretty much flat since my last article on the company in February.

In this article, I argued that the company offered upside when considering management's guidance for 2025 and

This article was written by

Finance Flash
1.1K Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a master's degree in engineering and management, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
ASML:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News