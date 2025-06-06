Clearway Energy: 6% Yield On Utilities, Undervalued, 20 Straight Hikes

Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Clearway Energy is a leading renewables and conventional energy firm, with strong growth in revenue, EBITDA, and consistent dividend increases.
  • CWEN-A shares offer a higher dividend yield, deeper discount, and greater voting power compared to CWEN, making them the better value opportunity.
  • Clearway's improving leverage, robust pipeline, and minimal equity issuance needs to support its growth outlook, with most of 2025 cash flow from renewables.
  • Both share classes have outperformed the sector and S&P 500, and remain undervalued with significant upside to analyst price targets; We rate CWEN-A a Buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Technician holding a digital tablet standing by solar grid at solar farm

Luis Alvarez

Looking for high yield winning sectors? This may be your year of years – 2 of the higher-yielding sectors, Basic Materials and Utilities, are the top 2 leading sectors so far in 2025. The Basic Materials sector is up over 10%, and Utilities are up

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high-yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Find out now how our portfolio can offer you better protection from market pullbacks.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
40.25K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CWEN.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CWEN.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CWEN.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWEN
--
CWEN.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News