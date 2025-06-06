XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (XTRAF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

XTRACT ONE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCQX:XTRAF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Hersh - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Peter Evans - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Amr Ezzat - Ventum Financial Corp., Research Division

Scott Christian Buck - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

Chris Witty - Darrow Associates Inc.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Xtract One Technologies Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Witty, Investor Relations Advisors. Please go ahead.

Chris Witty

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xtract One's Fiscal Third Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today is the company's CEO and Director, Peter Evans; and CFO, Karen Hersh.

Today's earnings call will include a discussion about the state of the business, quarterly financial results and some of Xtract One's recent milestones, followed by a Q&A session. This call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay purposes. Please see the presentation online that accompanies today's discussion.

Before we begin, I would like to note that all dollars are Canadian unless otherwise specified and provide a brief disclaimer statement as shown on Slide 2. Today's call contains supplementary financial measures. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed under IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. The supplementary financial measures are defined within the company's filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Today's call may also contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the company. No assurance can be given