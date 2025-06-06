For years, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has proven itself to be an outlier and rewarded investors who stayed in for the long haul. The world's largest online travel agency (OTA) has outperformed both of its key peers, Expedia (
Booking Holdings: Travel Is Slowing Down And Will Crush This Stock's Premium (Downgrade)
Summary
- Booking Holdings' growth is slowing, with choppy bookings trends and decelerating revenue, raising concerns about its valuation premium versus peers.
- Macro headwinds, including recession risks, currency fluctuations, and political factors, threaten travel demand and could further impact Booking's performance.
- Booking's growth advantage over Expedia and Airbnb has narrowed, yet its valuation remains significantly higher, making the risk/reward less attractive.
- Given these factors, I am downgrading Booking to a sell rating and recommend locking in gains until valuation multiples compress and growth stabilizes.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.