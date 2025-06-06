The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show was memorable for the public debut of Rivian Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) R1T pickup and R1S SUV. I recall standing with scores of fellow analysts and journalists when the wraps were removed from the two
Rivian Automotive A Victim Of Poor Timing As Battery Electrics Struggle To Find Buyers
Summary
- Rivian's initial promise has faded amid ongoing losses, weak BEV demand, and significant capital burn since its high-profile IPO.
- The Volkswagen alliance provides a crucial financial lifeline, but Rivian's long-term independence and profitability remain highly uncertain.
- Production guidance has been cut, and regulatory/political headwinds, including tariffs and potential loss of federal loans, add further risk.
- Given persistent operational, market, and policy challenges, I rate RIVN a Sell despite its technical strengths and VW partnership.
