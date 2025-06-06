Valaris Ltd (NYSE:VAL) is a leading provider of offshore drilling services worldwide. Through its fleet of drillships, semi-submersibles, and jackups, it maintains a strong presence in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Brazil, and in the UK North Sea.
Valaris: Extracting Value From The Depths
Summary
- Valaris offers strong revenue visibility with contracts covering much of its fleet through 2026-2027, providing predictable cash flows and margin of safety.
- The company’s backlog exceeds its market cap, and recent share buybacks signal management’s confidence and shareholder-friendly policies.
- Offshore drilling’s lower breakeven points vs. unconventional oil extraction hedge against weak oil prices, supporting Valaris' stable business model.
- Despite recent stock declines, I see the market’s pessimism as overdone. Valaris' fundamentals and contracted revenues make it an attractive buy opportunity.
