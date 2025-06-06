Can Canada Emerge As An Energy Superpower?

TD Wealth
4.99K Followers
Summary

  • Can Canada become an energy superpower?
  • The challenges and opportunities in Canada's energy ambitions.
  • Supplying Canadian LNG to the world.

The Canadian government has big ambitions to make the country a global energy superpower. It’s one of the key pledges being pitched by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Hussein Allidina, Managing Director and Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management, discusses the challenges and opportunities that may come in making that goal a reality.

Transcript

Kim Parlee - The Canadian government has big ambitions to make this country a global energy superpower. It was one of the key themes highlighted in a meeting this week between Prime Minister Mark Carney and the country's premiers. But what's it actually going to take to get us to that point? And does this initiative create potential investment opportunities?

Joining us to break it all down is Hussein Allidina. He is Managing Director and Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management. How are you?

Hussein Allidina - I'm great. Excited.

Two parts I want to talk about, I think, more is Canada and the global energy superpower, and then just the idea of how much energy is going to be needed as we move ahead. So these are my two questions over the next little while.

At a high level, what does it mean for Canada to become, assuming it's not, a global energy superpower? What does it take? What's in the way?

So we're the fourth largest crude producer globally. So I'd say we are a superpower.

Kim Parlee - Agreed.

Hussein Allidina - But I think that we've likely been punching below our weight, right? We've been blessed, not just in energy, but from a commodity perspective, we've been endowed with a tremendous amount of resource. And I think we've neglected the development of that resource for different reasons over the course of the last decade.

I think Prime Minister Carney's refreshing take

