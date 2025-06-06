I rate Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) a Buy, for investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold investments in the financial services sector. Blue Owl went public in 2021, attracting a great deal of attention with their high
Blue Owl Capital: Strong Brand Name, Bright Future
Summary
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. is a leading alternative asset manager which went public in 2021.
- Despite a recent earnings miss, OWL revenue and AUM growth remain stellar, and future earnings should rebound, adding value.
- OWL's 4.7% dividend yield, rapid AUM growth (+57%), and expanding public fund offerings are catalysts to future growth.
- Risks include acquisition costs and competition, but strong brand momentum and market growth in alternatives make OWL attractive for buy-and-hold investors.
- In this article, I explain why the Q1 earning miss is misleading and how OWL is about to go public with a new fund.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OWL, OBDC, ORENT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.