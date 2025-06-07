Jobs Report Generates 1% Enthusiasm

Jason Kelly
Summary

  Friday's market pulled off a tidy hat trick: decent jobs data, a thaw in the Trump-Musk cold war, and China prying open the rare-earth pantry just enough to feign generosity.
  • Stocks rallied across the board, pushing the S&P 500 over the 6,000 mark, more than 20% above its early April low and within 2.5% of February’s record close at 6,144.
  • May nonfarm payrolls rose 139K, beating the 130K consensus, though downward revisions to March and April took a little shine off.
  • Employment is holding up, wage growth isn’t collapsing, and there’s just enough uncertainty to keep the Fed motionless.

Calculator magnifying glass and charts

deepblue4you

Friday's market pulled off a tidy hat trick: decent jobs data, a thaw in the Trump-Musk cold war, and China prying open the rare-earth pantry just enough to feign generosity. None of it tilted the field, but together, it prodded bulls to a 1% gain.

