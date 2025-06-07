RWR: Diversification In Name Only

Jun. 07, 2025 2:15 AM ETSPDR® Dow Jones® REIT ETF (RWR)RWR
REIT Data Market (RDM)
285 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • SPDR® Dow Jones® REIT ETF offers sector diversification within REITs, but its top holdings are heavily concentrated in a few geographic regions.
  • Nearly 30% of RWR's property exposure is tied to Texas, Florida, and California, increasing vulnerability to local economic or natural events.
  • We remain neutral on broad REIT ETFs like RWR and prefer strategies that explicitly diversify property exposure.

Pie chart of many balls

PM Images

Contradiction: Diversification in Sector Focused ETFs

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is known for many things. One aspect of investing he is well known for is his emphasis on asset diversification. Dalio is quoted as saying, "

This article was written by

REIT Data Market (RDM)
285 Followers
Novel Data Science & Geo-Spatial Analytics for REIT Data & Investing

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The opinions expressed in this article are intended for general discussion. The author does not intend these opinions as “investment advice” for the reader. Please discuss any investment decisions with a licensed professional familiar with your specific situation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RWR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on RWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News