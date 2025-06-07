TSLT: Robotaxi Is A Big Catalyst For Tesla, But Maintain Sell On TSLT
Summary
- T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF's extreme volatility makes it a poor long-term investment for retail investors; I maintain my sell rating.
- Tesla's sales are weakening due to a stale product lineup and Elon Musk's increasingly polarizing public persona, risking further downside.
- Leveraged ETFs like TSLT can deliver outsized gains in streaky markets, but most investors are better off avoiding them due to compounding losses.
- The upcoming robotaxi launch is a high-stakes catalyst, but I recommend buying TSLA shares directly if bullish, not TSLT.
