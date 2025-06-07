This week was Jobs Week, when we were afforded a fresh look at employment trends in the US, and the net takeaway was the proverbial mixed bag. The headline number for Jobs Week, of course, is the monthly report from
Harder Times For The Young And Educated
Summary
- The BLS report showed a continuation of slowing payroll gains, the fifth month in a row in which payroll additions grew at a slower pace than the three-year average of 213,000.
- The JOLTS job openings report came in better than expected at 7,391 openings versus the forecast of 7,100.
- Unemployment for recent college graduates started to spike up at the beginning of this year and rose sharply through the first quarter.
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.