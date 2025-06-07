Aker ASA: NAV Discount Remains, But Directionally Concerned About Oil

Jun. 07, 2025 4:47 AM ETAker ASA (AKAAF) StockAKCCF, AKAAF
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Aker ASA remains discounted to NAV, and they are continuing to take solid actions like the Solstad Maritime IPO that revalued their stake.
  • Cognite will not IPO until it is generating cash. IPO markets are a little better again, but it's still iffy.
  • We aren't seeing Cognite as an imminent catalyst, but the value is probably still fine. They could maybe IPO late this year, and have moved headquarters to Arizona.
  • This might help them come up on the radar as a convincing US tech play, even if its origins are Norwegian. Though its value is already at median SaaS multiples.
  • At the moment we don't want to take too much oil exposure due to supply phase-ins, and there are more discounted holding companies in our coverage universe compared to Aker.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Value Lab. Learn More »

An offshore drilling platform seen from above, Cromarty Firth, Scotland, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art

Aker ASA (AKAAF) continues to trade at a decent discount to NAV, mainly on mark-to-market assets, helped by the recent IPO of Solstad Maritime, which is now a public company as of last month. We don't see a

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.19K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AKAAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKAAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AKAAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News