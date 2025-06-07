The median risk of default for publicly traded US companies rose across most sectors from the end of March through the end of May, a tumultuous two months for markets as investors digested potential impacts from
Default Risk Rises For Most U.S. Sectors At May-End As Market Volatility Eases
Summary
- The median risk of default for publicly traded US companies rose across most sectors from the end of March through the end of May.
- Wild swings in US stocks followed President Donald Trump's April 2 announcements of tariffs on all US trading partners.
- Two groups of insurance companies registered the largest upticks in median probability of default scores at the end of May compared to the end of March.
- At the end of May, oil and gas equipment and services companies and publishers were the most vulnerable industries among publicly traded US companies as measured by median probability of default scores.
