ZenaTech: Lofty Promises, Unproven Execution

Jun. 07, 2025 10:00 AM ETZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) StockZENA
Gary Alexander
31.16K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • ZenaTech, a commercial drone company, has seen its share price slide ~50% this year after going public via a direct listing last October.
  • ZenaTech’s core business is drone-based services, but most patents and revenue sources are acquired, not internally developed, raising concerns over the sustainability of its growth.
  • While the commercial drone market is promising, ZenaTech’s strategy depends on scaling acquired technology and shifting to a service model, which is unproven.
  • The company has very limited (~$2.8 million) cash left on its balance sheet, which will hamstring its ability to keep acquiring new companies. I'm initiating ZenaTech at a sell rating.

Large agricultural drone in flight, fertilizing a sown field.

Cristian Martin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To me, one of the key red flags that is evident in a technology company is when it tries to use too many buzzwords to describe what it actually is.

ZenaTech (ZENA

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
31.16K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZENA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZENA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZENA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News