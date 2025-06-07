For more than four months since my previous coverage, TFI International, Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has continued to face softer market conditions. Yet, it also maintained its resilience and liquidity with its positive earnings and robust cash flow. Considering its current
TFI International: Cross-Border Presence And Robust Cash Flow Justify Undervaluation
Summary
- TFI International remains resilient despite soft freight demand, with strong cash flow and prudent cost management supporting its operations.
- Expansion in the Truckload segment and strategic acquisitions offset weakness in LTL and Logistics, enhancing business flexibility and cross-border advantage.
- Valuation has become more attractive after a significant price correction, with technicals showing early signs of recovery and new buying opportunities.
- Despite ongoing market challenges, I reiterate my buy rating due to TFII's profitability, liquidity, and potential upside at current levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFII either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.