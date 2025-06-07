Financial advisors often recommend having exposure to international stocks. Many investors follow this advice thinking that it should be good for them, like eating fiber. But, to be frank, international stocks' performance has been sad lately. So, why heed this advice? And why
Why VXUS Offers Best In Class Foreign Equity Exposure
Summary
- VXUS provides broad, low-cost exposure to international stocks, including emerging markets, making it a top choice for global diversification.
- Despite recent underperformance versus US stocks, international equities offer cyclical return potential and reduce sequence risk, especially in retirement.
- Recent US stocks’ outperformance is driven by valuation expansion and growth, but history shows leadership rotates between US and international markets.
- Adding VXUS can lower portfolio volatility, diversify sector exposure, and capture global growth.
