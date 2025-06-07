RxSight: Valuation Blowout Creates Opportunity

Summary

  • RxSight is a promising growth stock in the medical device sector, focusing on innovative cataract treatments with a large addressable market.
  • Despite a recent decline, RxSight's high margins and scalable technology make it an attractive long-term investment, especially with expected 20% revenue growth in 2025.
  • The stock's valuation has dropped from 20x to 4x trailing sales over the past year, presenting a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • The company's niche market and potential for acquisition by a larger organization add to its appeal, despite short-term volatility.
  • Macro trends are the biggest threat at the moment, which is preferable to wider LAL performance or demand issues.

Professional ophthalmologist performs eye surgery with a microscope

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

RxSight (RXST) is a relatively unknown growth story, that has had a significant growth in the medical device space over the past 3 years. It's light adjustable lenses [LAL] are a big improvement to cataract sufferers

