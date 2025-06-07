RxSight (RXST) is a relatively unknown growth story, that has had a significant growth in the medical device space over the past 3 years. It's light adjustable lenses [LAL] are a big improvement to cataract sufferers
RxSight: Valuation Blowout Creates Opportunity
Summary
- RxSight is a promising growth stock in the medical device sector, focusing on innovative cataract treatments with a large addressable market.
- Despite a recent decline, RxSight's high margins and scalable technology make it an attractive long-term investment, especially with expected 20% revenue growth in 2025.
- The stock's valuation has dropped from 20x to 4x trailing sales over the past year, presenting a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.
- The company's niche market and potential for acquisition by a larger organization add to its appeal, despite short-term volatility.
- Macro trends are the biggest threat at the moment, which is preferable to wider LAL performance or demand issues.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RXST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.