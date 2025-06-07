The hypothesis — use covered calls as a step back from riding Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) if you are bullish. I will partially cover whether I am bullish on Apple later on in the thesis. But the emphasis is on
APLY As A Tactical Reduced Risk Play On Apple
Summary
- I recommend using covered calls on Apple to tactically reduce risk while maintaining upside exposure, especially after a prolonged bull run.
- Current macro uncertainties—political, economic, and trade-related—make a cautious, risk-managed approach to Apple prudent, given the likely volatility ahead.
- Apple's historical volatility makes it well-suited for an option writing strategy like APLY, offering attractive payouts that can be reinvested while capping some upside.
- APLY is not about abandoning growth, but about balancing growth with defensiveness.
