Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) is a technology company that enables precision medicine. Its core business is genomics and data services, but recently, it has expanded its vision into AI for healthcare applications. While this has resulted in impressive growth, a
I'm Still Bullish On Tempus AI
Summary
- TEM is a data-rich platform that recently clinched a $200 million deal with AstraZeneca. TEM’s main bet is now on AI for healthcare applications.
- I believe TEM’s main business moat is its vast and rapidly growing data, which can be leveraged for AI. This is how TEM has sustained its impressive revenue growth.
- For example, it's integrating Ambry and Deep 6 to expand hereditary testing and add millions of records to its dataset. This strengthens Tempus AI’s use cases.
- I do have some cash burn concerns, and I believe uncertainty in general could weigh down the stock price in the near term.
- However, I think that the aggregate evidence remains favorable to the bull case on TEM. This is why I reiterate my “Buy” on dips stance on the stock.
