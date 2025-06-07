Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) core growth may have slowed in the recent results, but this alternative accommodation platform has plenty more in store for guests, hosts, and investors. Airbnb's engine has been its main earner since its founding in 2008, but
Airbnb: Investing For Long-Term Growth
Summary
- I initiate coverage of Airbnb with a Buy, as its core business remains strong and investments position it for long-term growth.
- Recent margin compression is due to strategic investments in Experiences & Services, and international expansion, which should drive future revenue streams.
- Despite Q1 growth deceleration, seasonality and currency movements mask underlying strength; cash flow and profitability remain robust.
- Valuation is attractive even with a modest impact from new initiatives, with an upside if Experiences and Services gain traction.
