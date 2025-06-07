Chevron: Buy In Before The Rebound

On the Pulse
14.48K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Chevron's 5% dividend yield and robust profitability make it an attractive opportunity for passive income investors amid recent valuation declines.
  • Production growth from new global projects is expected to offset lower crude oil prices and support a 25% profit increase in 2025.
  • The stock's lack of price recovery signals unrealized upside potential, with a 14.2x 2026e profit multiple and the highest growth rate among peers.
  • Despite risks from further oil price drops, Chevron's strong cash flow and dividend growth justify a Buy rating at current levels.

Large Chevron Gas Station in Natomas, CA

Juanmonino

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) has not been able yet to rebound from the sharp valuation haircut the oil company suffered in April, leading to a 5% dividend yield that is now available to passive income investors.

Though crude oil

This article was written by

On the Pulse
14.48K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News