UYLD: Attractive Yield Enhancer

Binary Tree Analytics
5.15K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • UYLD offers a compelling yield enhancement, delivering about 1% over Fed Funds with a 5.2% SEC yield and low volatility.
  • The ETF’s portfolio is 96% investment grade, focused on securitized products like ABS, CLOs, and agency MBS, with a 0.7-year duration.
  • UYLD demonstrated resilience during the April 2025 risk-off event, outperforming similar funds in its asset class with minimal drawdown.
  • We view UYLD as a robust, reliable cash parking vehicle, ideal for investors seeking liquidity, safety, and enhanced yield in short-term fixed income.

A US Dollar symbol made of leaves

Richard Drury

Thesis

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund from the Angel Oak fund family. We have covered other names from Angel Oak before, or their baby bonds.

UYLD is a yield enhancer, with

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.15K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News