Palantir: Nothing Accelerates Forever (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Palantir's fundamentals are accelerating, with the company recording a Rule of 40 score of 83 in Q1.
  • Management raised their full-year sales and profit guidance by about $150M — this could still be sandbagged.
  • As long as Palantir's fundamentals continue to accelerate, the stock should do well.
  • However, a slowdown in the business may spell trouble as valuations remain extremely lofty.
  • It's hard to decide whether to buy or sell — best to just hold it.

Corporate CEO"s Speak At The Hill & Valley Forum On Capitol Hill

Introduction

Let me begin by saying that I was wrong.

My previous two "Sell" articles on Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) were far from accurate (you can find the first article here and the second

