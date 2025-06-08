MercadoLibre: Perfect Time For CEO Transition

YR Research
4.18K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • MercadoLibre remains Latin America's dominant e-commerce and fintech leader, with robust growth across all business lines and a strong, diversified business model.
  • Founder Marcos Galperin's transition to Executive Chairman is well-timed, with incoming CEO Ariel Szarfsztejn deeply experienced and poised to maintain momentum.
  • Despite trading at 37x next year's earnings, MELI's 30%+ EPS growth and wide moat justify the valuation and provide a path to meaningful upside.
  • I reiterate my 'Buy' rating, expecting MELI to deliver market-beating returns in line with its strong earnings growth trajectory.
Lush trees in a jungle in Costa Rica

Jordan Siemens

After an extraordinary 26 years, founder Marcos Galperin will be stepping down from the CEO role at MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and assume the role of Executive Chairmen.

In my view, he couldn't leave the company in a better shape, and investors should operate

This article was written by

YR Research
4.18K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News