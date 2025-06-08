I rate ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) as a Buy. The AI-revolution has reignited the once sleepy segment of semiconductors, as packaging and testing services for AI chips are a more advanced process. As the benefits of
ASE Technology: Powering The Future Of Semiconductors With Innovation And Global Scale
Summary
- As the benefits of Moore's law reach their limits, advances in chip performance turn to the back end of production.
- Back-end semiconductor processing is booming due to limits in front-end innovation. Advanced packaging, like TSMC's 2.5D CoWoS, is crucial for AI chip performance as Moore's Law slows.
- There is a significant packaging bottleneck for AI chips, with Nvidia consuming most of TSMC's CoWoS-L capacity.
- TSMC is outsourcing mid- to low-tier CoWoS-S packaging to partners like ASE and SPIL, with ASE potentially handling up to 50% by 2025.
