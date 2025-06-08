We are primarily risk-off for now, as we anticipate credit risk expansion within the next twelve months. That said, certain risky credit assets have sold-off prematurely, opening up attractive yields. While we acknowledge that additional drawdowns are possible, we think it's worth exploring certain assets as
Ellington Credit: Equity CLO Build Adds Risk, But RMBS Recycling And Repo Rates Spark Optimism
Summary
- Ellington Credit Company is a high-risk credit option, but can serve its purpose for yield enhancement in a diversified portfolio.
- Its build-out with CLOs, and particularly equity CLOs introduces risk at this stage of the credit cycle, but could act as a yield kicker in the longer term.
- EARN is recycling on RMBS, where its recent unrealized losses could be offset by entering into newer high-coupon agency RMBS.
- Repo financing rates are set to lower. We think the Fed will target rate cuts. Moreover, the U.S. Treasury is buying short-term paper to smooth liquidity.
- Ellington Credit has a yield of 17%+, trades below its P/B ratio, but faces systematic risks, especially related to equity CLOs, which likely possess blind spots.
