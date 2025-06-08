SPXU Is For Trading The S&P 500, Not For Buying And Holding

Tim Worstall
5K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • SPXU is designed for -3x daily inverse S&P 500 exposure, making it suitable only for short-term speculation or hedging, not long-term investment.
  • Holding SPXU over time leads to value erosion, due to daily derivative time decay and compounding losses, especially in volatile markets.
  • The ETF is highly liquid with tight spreads and low costs, performing as intended for its specific purpose of daily leveraged trading.
  • SPXU is a fine instrument if used as designed: a short-term, tactical tool—not a buy-and-hold investment vehicle.
Businessman use smartphone to analyze and manage ETF account online, Represents investment growth and shows icons of ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Thawatchai Chawong

In Order To Invest, We Must Understand

Varied financial instruments are designed to do specific things. We must grasp those designs in order to work out how they do those specific things. Most importantly, not in order to achieve our goals. Rather, because designs to

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
5K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPXU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPXU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPXU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News