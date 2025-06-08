When I compare TSLA to other automotive companies, first thing every TSLA investor tells me is that TSLA is not just an automotive company. Even though I don't think this is true, I will touch on every service TSLA provides in this article.
Tesla: Missed Promises Failing To Justify The Price
Summary
- TSLA remains overwhelmingly an automotive company, with 81% of revenue from cars, facing quality issues and fierce competition, especially from Chinese EV makers.
- Repeated delays, overpromises, and customer-unfriendly practices in new products (Cybertruck, Roadster, Solar Roof, Robotaxi) have damaged TSLA’s reputation and credibility.
- Financial performance has deteriorated since late 2022, with declining revenue, shrinking margins, and a forward P/E vastly higher than both auto and tech peers.
- Given persistent operational failures, overvaluation, and lack of credible improvement, I recommend a 'sell' rating on TSLA until management delivers real, transparent progress.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.