The Pullback Is Coming (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Despite recent market drift higher, I see warning signs - low volume on up days and exhausted buyers - suggesting a short-term pullback is likely.
  • Intermediate term, I remain bullish and expect the market to challenge all-time highs, but I'm increasing risk management and reducing position sizes for now.
  • Select stocks like PRCH and AEVA are outperforming, while others like Bitcoin and Gold need more time to base; watchlist includes IOT and ALAB for potential setups.
  • Macro risks persist, but ongoing money printing supports asset prices; I'll stay nimble, ready to capitalize on new buy points after any pullback.

Financial market chart showing downward trends with red candlesticks and graphs on a dark background. Concept of stock market crisis. 3D Rendering

peshkov

Market Analysis - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ)

I wrote last week that I was generally bullish but expecting some sort of chop or pullback to the 21 EMA in the near term. Well, the market proved me wrong thus far.

Let's take a look at the charts....

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC, HOOD, CRWV, AEVA, TMDX, ASTS, MVST, OKLO, OLO, SEI, PRCH, TOST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

